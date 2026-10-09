Nashville honors 50 Years of Kurdish community in the United States

Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Kurdi article.

The Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County in the southeastern U.S. state of Tennessee has officially recognized the 50th anniversary of the arrival of the first group of Kurdish families in the U.S., honoring their contributions to the city's cultural, social and economic development.

According to an official proclamation obtained by VOA, the first group of Kurdish families arrived in the United States on May 1, 1976. Many later settled in Nashville, Tennessee, while others established communities in cities and states across the country.

The proclamation highlights the Kurdish community's efforts to preserve its language, culture, and traditions over the past five decades, while playing an important role in Nashville's growth and development.

According to the document, Nashville is now home to more than 20,000 Kurds, making it one of the largest Kurdish communities in the United States. The city has become an important center for Kurdish cultural and community life.

The proclamation also recognizes the longstanding relationship between the United States and Kurdistan, highlighting cooperation between Kurdish Peshmerga forces, U.S. troops and their allies in the fight against terrorism.

Metropolitan Nashville Council member Mike Cortese, who represents District 4, led the official recognition of the anniversary in cooperation with other council members.

The proclamation was signed on October 6, 2026.