Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Ukrainian article.

New York University has launched a Ukrainian Studies program, making it the latest college to join this fast-growing international network of universities studying Ukraine.

Since its founding two years ago, the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies, backed by the Ukrainian government, has expanded to more than 100 institutions in 28 countries.

Universities join the coalition by signing a memorandum of understanding. Each school runs its own programs, while the coalition, fronted by First Lady Olena Zelenska, connects them with Ukrainian scholars, conferences and shared resources.

Anastasiia Vlasenko, head of the Ukrainian Studies initiative at NYU, says students have been among the main advocates for the program. “We have a very large Ukrainian student association... They were the ones who wrote the largest number of letters to the university administration calling for Ukrainian Studies to be established,” Vlasenko told VOA.

At NYU, Vlasenko teaches a new course, “Governance and Politics of Ukraine”, which covers "a vast part of Ukrainian history, which is known for its democratic movements... We also look at Ukraine’s political situation, protests, corruption and anti-corruption efforts, and the various scandals that are a constant feature of Ukrainian political life,” Vlasenko notes.

Some students admit that they knew little about Ukraine before taking the course. “I've seen a lot about the war in the news, and I don't really know much about it. So I chose this class just to learn,” says NYU student Raihan Alam.

Atticus Sambar Landa studies economics at NYU and is especially interested in the transition from communism to a capitalist society. “We just talked about corruption today, and I think the transition of specifically state-owned enterprises into the private sector are very fascinating and how that's played out for the people, for the oligarchy,” the student says.

Some students, like Daria Kalinichenko, were born in Ukraine and want to learn more about their homeland. “This is the first semester that NYU has offered this particular course, and it’s a great opportunity to learn a little more about Ukraine in the context of America and international politics," Kalinchenko said.

Anna Ivanenko attends the Stern School of Business and says, “I hadn’t planned to take anything related to politics, but when I saw that Ukrainian politics was being offered as an elective this semester, I thought it would be great to take a course related to Ukraine.”

Vlasenko believes the knowledge students gain in the classroom may prove useful after Russia’s war in Ukraine ends. “Ukraine’s reconstruction will create investment opportunities for major American businesses and will be important for U.S. policymakers. NYU can help provide them with the expertise and perspective they need...,” she said.