Palestinian Militant Dies in Israeli Custody after Long Hunger Strike

A Palestinian militant detained in an Israel prison has died after a three-month hunger strike.

Israel’s prison service says 45-year-old Khader Adnan was found unconscious in his cell Tuesday morning at Ramla prison in central Israel and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Adnan was a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group. He began his hunger strike shortly after his arrest in the West Bank on February 5 on terror charges. Israeli prison authorities say Adnan had refused medical treatment during his detention.

Adnan had been arrested several other times for his suspected terrorist activities, and had engaged in several hunger strikes to protest being held under administrative detention, under which suspects are held indefinitely without being charged or going to trial.

The Israeli military says three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip in the territory held by the militant group Hamas after Adnan’s death was announced, but said the rockets fell harmlessly into open territory.

The Islamic Jihad issued a statement denouncing Adnan’s death, saying the fight against Israel continues.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.