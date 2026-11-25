Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Korean article.

North Korea is threatening to close a recently opened Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang after Bern joined sanctions that Britain and the E.U. have imposed on North Korea's Songdowon International Children's Camp.



The Swiss government opened a diplomatic office in Pyongyang in October.



Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs says the North Korean camp is responsible for transferring children from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine to North Korea for "forced assimilation," which can include "indoctrination and militarized education of Ukrainian minors.”



It is not clear how many Ukrainian children have been sent to the North Korean camp. Ukrainian human rights lawyers said last year that at least two had been taken there.



In a statement carried by North Korean state media, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, called the sanctions an “open hostile act” and a “serious infringement” on North Korean sovereignty.



Kim Yo Jong said the camp promotes “legitimate” cooperation between North Korea and Russia. She didn’t directly address the accusations that children were being forcefully relocated to the camp.

She went on to say that Pyongyang will “comprehensively reconsider the relations with unreliable Switzerland” following the sanctions on the camp and called on North Korean diplomats to take unspecified “corresponding” countermeasures.



Ukraine says more than 20,600 children have been deported or forcibly displaced since 2022, and fewer than 2,700 have returned. Russia maintains that it evacuated children from combat zones for their safety.



Switzerland has repeatedly called on Russia to return deported Ukrainian children to their families.



Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs and the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, told VOA in a joint response on November 20 that the Songdowon International Children's Camp, located in Wonsan, North Korea, was added to Switzerland's sanctions list on November 3.



The Swiss sanctions are similar to those imposed by the U.K. and the E.U. in May, which include freezing the camps assets and prohibiting financial transactions with the facility.



The European Union has said the programs went beyond ordinary cultural exchanges and served as a vehicle for promoting pro-Russian narratives among Ukrainian children.