Taiwan envoy sees no shift in US policy after Trump-Xi summit

Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Mandarin article.

With the recently concluded U.S.-China summit still top of mind, Alexander Yui, representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO), told Voice of America (VOA) in an interview that he does not expect any changes regarding Washington’s policy toward Taiwan.



Yui said Washington and Taipei have maintained close communication at various levels before and after the summit.



During the October 2 interview, the de facto Taiwanese ambassador pointed to the arrival of the first two F-16V Block 70 fighter jets as a sign of continued U.S. commitment to Taiwan. He called it an “exciting and positive” development and said the remaining aircraft would be delivered progressively as they are assembled and completed.



Yui said Washington and U.S. defense contractors are making a concerted effort to accelerate deliveries of weapons already purchased by Taiwan. Asked by VOA about the separate $14 billion arms package that remains on hold, Yui pointed to what he described as the Trump administration’s strong commitment to Taiwan, citing $11 billion in arms sales approved during President Donald Trump’s second term, in addition to major sales during his first term.

Yui underscored that faster deliveries are particularly important as Taiwan faces continued military pressure from China, including frequent operations by Chinese aircraft, warships, and other naval assets around the island.



He said Taiwan needs to strengthen its self-defense capabilities through additional defensive weapons, missiles, improved communications, and asymmetric capabilities.



Yui sees no change in US Taiwan policy



When VOA noted Taiwan was absent from both sides’ post-summit statements, Yui said there has been “no change in U.S. policy toward Taiwan.” He said Chinese officials continued to raise the Taiwan issue during the meeting but said there was “little or no reaction” from the U.S. side.



Yui also rejected the idea that the summit’s limited discussion of Taiwan signaled a shift towards a new form of “quiet diplomacy” between the two powers. He said that U.S.-Taiwan relations remain grounded in the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.



At the same time, he said continued communication between Washington and Beijing could help reduce misunderstandings and friction and lower the risk of conflict, while U.S. relations with Taipei should develop on a “separate track.”



Yui acknowledged, though, that Taiwan faces the challenge of ensuring its interests are not sidelined amid broader negotiations between Washington and Beijing. He said his work in Washington and across the U.S. is aimed at highlighting Taiwan’s strategic importance to the U.S. government, Congress and the American public.



U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue reiterated on the X platform on October 5 that the U.S. government’s policy toward Taiwan has not changed.



In the post, Perdue said: “President Trump is as strong on Taiwan as I’ve seen anybody. He’s made it very clear that we have not changed the one-China policy. We support the Taiwan Relations Act, the three communiques, and the six assurances. President Xi has heard that repeatedly from President Trump.”

On September 25, the same day the Trump-Xi summit concluded, Jakob J. Lengacher, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, told VOA U.S. policy toward Taiwan “remains unchanged.”



“The United States continues to prioritize peace and stability of the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the Taiwan Strait,” he said. “The U.S. opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side, and we remain committed to ensuring a free, open, peaceful, and stable Asia-Pacific region.”



China and Taiwan split after the 1949 civil war, when Nationalist forces were driven from the mainland by the Communists and sought refuge on the island. Taiwan later became a democracy, holding its first direct presidential election in 1996. Its current president, Lai Ching-te, has been labeled a “diehard” separatist by Beijing.



Beijing considers the self-governing island part of its territory and has vowed to take control of it, by force if necessary.



The United States switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 1979 but has maintained a robust unofficial relationship with Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act.