Washington — Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Pashto article.

Construction of a key section of the long-delayed Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India, or TAPI, gas pipeline is moving forward, but analysts say Afghanistan's political isolation under Taliban rule, tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, and persistent regional security concerns continue to cast doubt on the project's full completion.



According to a Reuters report, Turkmenistan expects to complete the 153-kilometer pipeline segment from Serhetabat to Herat by the end of this year, with gas deliveries to Afghanistan expected to begin in early 2027. The section is part of the broader TAPI project — a roughly 1,814-kilometer pipeline designed to transport Turkmen gas through Afghanistan and Pakistan to India.

The project, first proposed in the 1990s and formally launched in 2015, is estimated to cost about $10 billion. Turkmenistan has largely financed recent construction itself as international lenders and private investors remain reluctant to commit funds.



The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021 has proven to be a major obstacle. With the exception of Russia, no country formally recognizes the Taliban government, making international financial institutions and investors cautious about backing large projects that rely on long-term engagement with Afghanistan.



The Asian Development Bank, once a key supporter of the project, told Reuters that it paused regular assistance to Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. The bank said any future technical assistance or financing would depend on prevailing circumstances and required approvals.



Economic affairs analyst Ahmad Sear Quraishi and chairman of the Afghanistan Private Banking Association says the Herat section could still provide meaningful benefits for Afghanistan.



"If this gas is supplied to factories at a reasonable price, it will undoubtedly reduce production costs and create greater opportunities for business and industrial growth," Quraishi told VOA.



He noted that Afghanistan is expected to initially purchase 500 million cubic meters of gas annually from the pipeline intended to carry up to 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually to the much larger markets of Pakistan and India.



Quraishi cautioned, however, that political tensions could complicate those plans.



"The transfer of gas through the pipeline to Pakistan and India faces significant challenges," he said. "The existing tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, along with the long-standing disputes between India and Pakistan, mean that the continuation of the project will depend on agreements among Afghanistan, Pakistan and India."



Relations between Kabul and Islamabad have deteriorated in recent years amid border clashes, disputes over militant activity and disagreements over cross-border security.