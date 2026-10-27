The Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia now speaks Ukrainian 

Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Ukrainian article.

The Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia has become the fifth institution in the United States to introduce Ukrainian-language audio guides.

"The Museum of the American Revolution allows people from around the world in 2026 to understand and connect with the people and events of 1776 during the American Revolution, and delivers narratives about the immense complexity, diversity, and uncertainty that the Revolutionary generation faced," said Tyler Putman, senior manager of gallery interpretation.

"To be able to offer Ukrainians and Ukrainian speakers a resource in their own language in order to explore The Declaration's Journey, and the chance to better understand how independence movements across time and space inform each other and connect people from disparate corners of the world, is a great honor for our institution," added Putman during the official presentation of the audio guide, held at the museum on October 22.

The exhibition The Declaration’s Journey, which explores the influence of the U.S. Declaration of Independence on historical events over the past 250 years, includes Ukraine’s Declaration of Independence, displayed alongside declarations from other nations.

This was part of the initiative launched in 2019 by Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, who continues to introduce Ukrainian-language audio guides at leading cultural and historical landmarks around the world.

“For Ukrainians living far from home, hearing their native language in a place like this museum is a meaningful connection to their roots. The Ukrainian language is also a way for us to engage as equals through culture, art, and history,” said Denys Sienik, Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in the United States, during his remarks at the museum.

“The Ukrainian language is an essential part of our national identity and a powerful expression of our resilience, dignity, and freedom. For centuries, Russia has sought to suppress our language and erase our cultural identity. Preserving our language and sharing our history are essential to protecting Ukraine’s identity,” he said.

Iryna Mazur, honorary consul of Ukraine in Philadelphia, and president of the Ukrainian Federation of America, helped bring the audio guide to the Museum of the American Revolution.

Such guides are now available in 59 countries worldwide. Visitors can hear Ukrainian at such renowned sites as the Palace of Versailles, the Colosseum, the Tower of London, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.