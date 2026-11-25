Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Dari article.

The United Nations on Wednesday issued a renewed warning that Afghan women and girls are facing growing risks of violence while essential services meant to support them are shrinking because of funding cuts.

The statement was released by U.N. Women Afghanistan to mark the start of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

It urged governments and donors to increase support for Afghan women's organizations, describing them as an essential lifeline for women and girls living under mounting social, economic and humanitarian pressures.

“Just as the risks of violence against women and girls are growing, the services they depend on are disappearing because of aid cuts,” said Susan Ferguson, U.N. Women’s Special Representative in Afghanistan.

The annual campaign, observed worldwide from November 25 to December 10, comes as Afghanistan remains at the center of international concern over women's rights. U.N. Women says restrictions imposed on women and girls, combined with poverty,

displacement and shrinking humanitarian funding, are leaving many increasingly vulnerable to violence and abuse.

This year's campaign is being held under the message “Still together. Stand with Afghan women and girls.”

According to U.N. Women, the funding crisis is forcing organizations that provide support to women and survivors of gender-based violence to scale back or cease operations altogether.

The agency says more than 193 service points for survivors of violence have closed across Afghanistan this year because of aid cuts, affecting more than one million women and girls. Nearly 300 humanitarian health facilities have also been suspended or shut down, reducing access to healthcare for women in many parts of the country.

U.N. Women estimates that up to 427,000 women could soon lose access to services ranging from counseling and legal support to vocational training and safe spaces.

Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban have imposed a series of measures limiting women's access to education, employment, public spaces and other aspects of public life.

U.N. agencies report that more than 100 decrees and directives affecting women and girls have been issued over the past five years.

Taliban officials have consistently said women's rights in Afghanistan are protected in accordance with Islamic law and Afghan cultural values.

Justice out of reach

A U.N. assessment released earlier this year found that women in Afghanistan are nearly four times less likely than men to access formal justice mechanisms, leaving many without effective avenues to seek protection or report abuse.

Addressing a U.N. event marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, U.N. Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said weak justice systems and shrinking support services continue to leave survivors vulnerable worldwide.

“Justice means a survivor safely seeking help, and our institutions protecting her, ensuring her access to justice, and holding perpetrators to account,” Bahous said.

‘Gender apartheid’

The start of the campaign also comes amid growing international efforts to recognize the treatment of Afghan women and girls as “gender apartheid.”

Human rights advocates argue that the systematic exclusion of women from education, employment and public life amounts to institutionalized gender-based segregation.

Earlier this month, Amnesty International Australia called on Canberra to support international recognition of gender apartheid as a crime under international law and to support accountability efforts related to Afghanistan.

Most recently, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced that France would support efforts to define and punish gender apartheid as an international crime, specifically citing the segregation of women and girls in Afghanistan.