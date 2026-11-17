Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Mandarin article.

The U.S. Commerce Department announced new restrictions Monday on remote access to advanced super intelligence (commonly referred to as artificial intelligence), chips and servers, technology. The new restrictions are meant mainly to stop Chinese companies that are getting around U.S. limits on chip sales by using or renting computer time in other countries.

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued an interim final rule developed at the direction of the Treasury Department and the National Security Council.



Under the new rule, U.S. chip suppliers will need government permission before selling advanced chips to data centers that let Chinese companies rent or use large amounts of that computing power. The limit is roughly equal to the power of about 330 of Nvidia’s more advanced chips.

It also requires licenses for chip exports to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil, which Commerce says pose a higher risk that chips will be diverted.

The rule requires data centers, overseas chip manufacturers and chip exporters to conduct enhanced due diligence on customers, including determining whether they are directly or indirectly owned or controlled by Chinese state-owned enterprises or entities in Macau.

In addition to China, the restrictions cover Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Russia.

The Commerce Department said the rule is intended to bring safeguards governing remote access to advanced computing capabilities into closer alignment with existing controls on the physical shipment of sensitive American technology.

The department said the United States remains the global leader in advanced computing and super intelligence technology and is committed to promoting the legitimate commercial use of American technology worldwide. But it warned that rapid advances in cloud computing and super intelligence infrastructure have made it increasingly possible to access advanced U.S. computing capabilities remotely, including through data centers in countries not subject to U.S. export restrictions.

China's Foreign Ministry criticized the new restrictions, accusing Washington of interfering in China's trade and technology cooperation with other countries. Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Tuesday that the United States was "overstretching the concept of national security."

He added that the measures violated understandings reached between the two countries, warning that "China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests."

Chairman of the House Select Committee on China and Republican Representative John Moolenaar of Michigan, welcomed the announcement of restrictive measures by the U.S. government.

In a statement Monday, Moolenaar said the rule “sends a message to the CCP that America is serious about closing dangerous export control loopholes China has been exploiting for years.”

Moolenaar called the measure an important step toward preventing sensitive chips from falling into the wrong hands, strengthening U.S. national security laws and protecting America's leadership in the race for super intelligence.

In January, the House passed the Remote Access Security Act, which seeks to restrict foreign adversaries, including the Chinese Communist Party, from obtaining access to U.S. technology through cloud computing services.



Rush Doshi, who served as director for China affairs on the National Security Council during the Biden administration, said in a post on X that the Trump administration's new remote-access rule was driven by the controversy surrounding Jensen Huang. The former Nvidia CEO resigned last week after admitting to an extramarital affair with a businesswoman who U.S. authorities believe was recruited by Chinese intelligence, according to The New York Times. China rejects the report.

The announcement also comes amid differences within the Trump administration over how to approach Megaspeed.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC last week that the Treasury, State and War departments, along with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, had favored placing Singapore-based Megaspeed on the Commerce Department's Entity List for months.

The list identifies foreign individuals and entities considered to pose risks to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests. U.S. companies generally need a license to export certain items to listed entities, with the licensing policy varying by entity and product.

Bessent said the Commerce Department controlled the decision, adding that it was up to the department to explain its internal process.

President Donald Trump told reporters Monday that there were "two different views" on how to approach the issue. He described one as favoring a friendlier approach and the other as being willing to risk a confrontation. Trump said both positions were acceptable and that he understood both sides.

Trump departed Monday for the Philippines to attend a special U.S.-ASEAN summit in Manila. He is also scheduled to travel to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' informal meeting and hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.