Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Persian article.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz condemned the flogging of Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi for performing music without the mandatory hijab.

Writing on the social media platform X, Waltz stated: "Punishing singer Parastoo Ahmadi and her crew with 74 lashings for a YouTube performance without a hijab is pure medieval barbarism."

Commenting on the Islamic Republic, Waltz added: "While the regime in Tehran tries to deflect, its brutality leaves it completely isolated. The United States stands with the Iranian people against this tyranny."

The condemnation followed an announcement on Monday by defense attorney Mostafa Nili, who reported that the flogging sentences against Parastoo Ahmadi and four crew members of the "Caravanserai Concert" had been carried out at the Qom Prosecutor's Office.

According to Nili, Parastoo Ahmadi, Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri, Amirali Pirnia, and Mohsen Lashgari each received 74 lashes after their convictions were upheld.

The case stems from a musical performance at the historic Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai in Qom province, a video of which was published on YouTube on December 11, 2024, under the title "Caravanserai Concert."

In addition to the flogging, the five artists were sentenced to a two-year ban on artistic and musical activities and a two-year travel ban.

Amnesty International had previously called for a halt to the floggings, stating that the punishment constitutes torture, but Islamic Republic authorities carried out the sentences despite international outcry.