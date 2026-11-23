Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Dari article.

As Afghanistan continues to face one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, child rights advocates and U.N. agencies say millions of Afghan children remain vulnerable to hunger, malnutrition, displacement and barriers to education, underscoring the urgency of protecting children's rights and investing in their future.



These concerns were highlighted this week as the world marked World Children’s Day, observed annually on November 20 to promote children's rights and well-being. This year, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) marked the day under the theme “My Day, My Rights, My Future,” emphasizing that children should be included in decisions affecting their lives and futures.

World Children’s Day commemorates the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the landmark international treaty ratified by Afghanistan in 1994.



“It’s a fun day with a serious agenda,” former UNICEF Afghanistan Representative Adele Khodr said during a World Children’s Day event in Afghanistan. “We need to give children the chance to speak up. Today is a day for children to ‘take over,’ express their hopes, highlight their challenges and hold us as adults accountable for the promises and commitment we have made to them.”

Khodr said Afghan girls and boys are often “largely invisible as citizens” and urged adults to listen to children and act on their concerns.

Humanitarian crisis



According to UNICEF, an estimated 3.7 million children in Afghanistan are suffering from wasting, including about 1 million children with life-threatening severe acute malnutrition. Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF's representative in Afghanistan, has warned that growing needs and funding shortages are placing increasing pressure on health and nutrition services.

Hospitals and treatment centers in several provinces are struggling to cope with rising admissions of malnourished children, while some nutrition facilities have reduced services because of funding constraints, according to UNICEF.

The World Food Program (WFP) also has sounded the alarm about worsening food insecurity.



“A visit to a health center in Afghanistan is a highly distressing experience, where we are practically witnessing the next generation waste away,” said John Aylieff, WFP country director in Afghanistan. “This is not simply heartbreaking, it is unacceptable.”



WFP estimates that approximately 3.7 million Afghan children could experience acute malnutrition this year, alongside 1.2 million pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Displacement and poverty



Humanitarian organizations say poverty and displacement are amplifying the risks faced by Afghan children.



A recent report by Save the Children, based on interviews with more than 800 children and caregivers in seven provinces, found that more than half of displaced children reported eating less after leaving their homes. Forty-one percent said their health had worsened, while caregivers reported a 33% decrease in access to education.



Nine out of 10 children surveyed said they needed food assistance.

According to Vanessa Frazier, the U.N. special representative for children and armed conflict, economic hardship can also leave children vulnerable to recruitment by armed groups.



“If there is poverty and families are finding it difficult to feed everybody in their families, they might even encourage a boy child to join the army because there would be some form of security, food and a salary because it's a job,” Frazier told VOA.



She said recruitment is not always forced and is often linked to worsening economic conditions that leave families with few options.



UN raises concerns



Frazier said the United Nations continues to engage Taliban authorities regarding the recruitment and use of children, emphasizing that international law defines a child as anyone under the age of 18.



“The problem that we have is that the distinguishing element used in the edicts is signs of puberty and not the age of 18, which comes out of the Convention on the Rights of the Child,” she said.



“It is important for us in our conversations with the de facto authorities that they understand that signs of puberty are not a legal milestone. The legal age under the Convention is 18.”



Frazier noted that Afghanistan remains a party to the Convention on the Rights of the Child and therefore remains bound by its provisions.



She also said U.N. monitoring has documented instances in which boys have been used in a range of military-related roles. “We see boys being used in many roles, including carrying weapons, fighting, serving as border guards and other functions.”

According to Frazier, the Taliban remain listed in the annex of the annual report of the U.N. Secretary-General on Children and Armed Conflict because of continuing violations against children.



Education remains major challenge



Along with concerns about nutrition and child protection, access to education remains a critical issue.



A joint assessment by UNESCO and UNICEF found that 53% of primary school-age children in Afghanistan remain outside formal education, while more than 2.6 million girls have been deprived of secondary education since 2021.

“Nothing can replace in-person schooling and substitute for their fundamental human right to formal education,” the report said.



After returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban banned girls’ secondary and tertiary education in Afghanistan, with primary education the only level of formal schooling accessible to girls.



Frazier described the restrictions affecting Afghan girls as a form of “gender persecution” and called for girls to be allowed to participate fully and equally in society.



As Afghanistan marks another World Children’s Day, U.N. agencies and humanitarian organizations say ensuring that Afghan children have access to education, healthcare, nutrition and protection will require sustained commitment from both Afghan authorities and the international community.