The Infodemic: Widely-shared Graphic Misstates Fatality Ratios

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Social media posts with screenshot of Fox News graphic purporting to show COVID-19 infection fatality ratios in the United States based on various age groups.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that any cold or common flu can be misdiagnosed as COVID-19.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Young Doctor Succumbs to COVID, One of the South’s Many Health Workers Lost

The median age of death from COVID for medical staff is 57, compared with 78 in the general population. Around one-third of the deaths involved concerns over inadequate PPE.

-- Kaiser Health News, October 8