The Infodemic: Widely-shared Graphic Misstates Fatality Ratios

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Social media posts with screenshot of Fox News graphic purporting to show COVID-19 infection fatality ratios in the United States based on various age groups.
Verdict: Misleading
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that any cold or common flu can be misdiagnosed as COVID-19.
Verdict: Misleading
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Young Doctor Succumbs to COVID, One of the South’s Many Health Workers Lost
The median age of death from COVID for medical staff is 57, compared with 78 in the general population. Around one-third of the deaths involved concerns over inadequate PPE.
-- Kaiser Health News, October 8