UK Police Search Homes Linked to London Attacker

British authorities are searching two homes in London Monday, a day after police shot dead a man who carried out a stabbing attack which was claimed by Islamic State.

Police shot dead Sudesh Amman, 20, who wore a fake explosive device and stabbed two people on a busy street in south London’s Streatham neighborhood on Sunday. Authorities are now conducting searches at two addresses associated with Amman for more information on him.

Roughly a week earlier, Amman was released from prison after serving a shortened sentence for terror-related offenses. Sunday's attack has led to political debate in Britain about how authorities vet or monitor those previously charged with terror offenses.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce Monday "fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offenses".

Islamic State's propaganda arm claimed responsibility for the attack Monday, referring to Amman as a "fighter".

A male victim of Sunday's stabbing who suffered life-threatening wounds is now out of danger. A woman who was stabbed has been released from the hospital. A third person was slightly injured by flying glass when police shot the suspect.

Johnson said in a statement his thoughts are with the injured as he thanked police and emergency workers.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said, "Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life. Here in London, we will never let them succeed."

Witnesses report seeing police chasing a suspect in Streatham's main shopping district, yelling for him to stop before shooting him three times. Police determined that the explosive device he wore was a fake.

Sunday’s stabbing comes a little more than two months after Usman Khan, a convicted terrorist on early release from prison, killed two people and wounded three others in a stabbing attack on London Bridge before police shot him dead.