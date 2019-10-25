South & Central Asia

Afghan Official: Taliban Attack Kills 5, Including Child

By Associated Press
October 25, 2019 10:07 AM
An Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of suicide attack in Jalalabad east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 25,…
An Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of suicide attack in Jalalabad east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 25, 2019.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - An Afghan official says a suicide attack has targeted a convoy carrying officials from the country's intelligence service, killing five people, including a child, in eastern Nangarhar province. The Taliban claimed the attack.

Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial governor's spokesman, says three security personnel were among those killed on Friday. He says 17 people were wounded, including six security personnel.

The attack was the latest in near-daily bombings staged by the Taliban, who hold sway over nearly half the country. Nangarhar has become increasingly violent in recent years as both the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate are active there.

Last week, more than 60 people were killed in a brutal attack on a mosque in the province, and more than 100 were wounded. No one claimed responsibility for that attack.

