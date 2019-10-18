South & Central Asia

Pakistan Blacklists, Expels Leader in Press Freedom Group

By Associated Press
October 18, 2019 12:47 AM
Joel Simon, executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee…
Joel Simon, executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, testifies before a House subcommittee at a hearing on dangers faced by journalists reporting on human rights, at the Capitol in Washington, May 16, 2019.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has blacklisted and expelled the Asia coordinator of global press freedom group the Committee to Protect Journalists.

CPJ executive director Joel Simon called the expulsion of Steven Butler “baffling” and “a slap in the face” to those concerned about press freedom in Pakistan.

Butler was refused entry at the airport in Lahore despite having a valid visa and was returned to the United States. Butler said he was told he was on “a stop list of the Interior Ministry.”

The Pakistani government had no immediate comment Friday.

Butler was planning to attend the Asma Jahangir Conference-Roadmap for Human Rights in Pakistan. The conference this weekend is named for Pakistan's renowned human rights activist who died last year.
 

