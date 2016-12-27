Will Robot Truckers Take Jobs From Human Drivers?

Researchers say companies will deploy autonomous trucks as experts solve engineering, regulatory and safety concerns. The growing number of robot truckers could begin to take jobs from the 3.5 million humans who drive trucks in the US. This rising tide of automotive robotics follows a previous wave of automation that displaced millions from U.S. manufacturing jobs. Those lost jobs sparked an angry political movement against globalization and upended U.S. politics. VOA’s Jim Randle reports.
