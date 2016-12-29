Accessibility links

Kerry Warns Israel Against One State

Kerry Warns Israel Against One State
Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry unveiled his vision for a possible solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In a speech Wednesday, Kerry warned that a two-state solution is in "serious jeopardy" and that one state is not in Israel's best interest. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promptly condemned Kerry's speech, saying it was skewed in favor of the Palestinians. President-elect Donald Trump has promised staunch support for Israel. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.

