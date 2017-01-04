Accessibility links

Languages
Economy

Ford to Expand Car Production in Michigan, Scraps Plan for Mexico Plant

Ford to Expand Car Production in Michigan, Scraps Plan for Mexico Plant
please wait
0:02:09
0:00:00 /0:02:09
Direct link

See comments

The Michigan-based Ford Motor Company says it has cancelled plans to build a car plant in Mexico and will instead expand its Flat Rock, Michigan assembly plant, adding 700 new jobs. Ford's announcement Tuesday came a little more than two weeks before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has chastised U.S. auto makers for outsourcing jobs to the neighboring country where labor is cheaper. Trump promptly focused his criticism on Ford's rival General Motors. Zlatica Hoke reports.

Related

See TV Programs See Radio Programs

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG