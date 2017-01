It’s been an unlikely journey from a Somali refugee camp in Kenya to the Minnesota State House of Representatives, but 34-year-old Ilhan Omar’s historic rise to become the first Somali-American legislator in the United States is now a beacon of hope for Muslims, and particularly Muslim women, around the world. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh was present for Omar’s first day on the job at the Minnesota State Capitol and has more from St. Paul.