Israeli PM Blames Islamic State for Jerusalem Attack

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has blamed Sunday's truck attack in Jerusalem on the terrorist group Islamic State. Four Israeli soldiers were killed in the attack - one male and three female. Last year, a truck attack killed 86 people celebrating French Bastille Day in Nice, and a similar attack killed 12 people at a Christmas market in Berlin. Islamic State has claimed both of those attacks, but has yet to respond to the Jerusalem attack (watch for updates). VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.
