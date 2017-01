This past October, nearly 200 nations signed the Paris Climate accords. Among the signatories were the United States and China, two nations that represent about 40 percent of the world's carbon emissions. The goal of the accords is to slow the rate the world is burning planet-warming carbon, and pumping it into the atmosphere. In some cases, ending the burning of coal will mean a door-to-door effort to change old habits. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.