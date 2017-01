For many people in the U.S., the New Year means trying keep those pesky resolutions...the most common being to get in better shape. As it turns out, there is help available... an increasing number of wearable devices to keep your workout honest. Technology experts say people in the U.S. and Asia are increasingly trying them out. One such wearable device is the brainchild of a Chinese immigrant, who wanted to have an inexpensive portable coach. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.