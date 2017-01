The American Chamber of Commerce in China’s released its annual survey on the foreign business climate. This year’s survey found that companies in China are continuing to see challenges making a profit here, and that as many as 81 percent feel unwelcome Protectionism and a lack of transparency is fueling pessimism. VOA's Bill Ide had a chance to sit down AmCham Chairman William Zarit where he talked about those concerns and the challenges ahead in 2017.