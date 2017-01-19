Cheap, Plentiful Palm Oil Comes at a Price

While there is plenty of bad news, chocolate lovers in Italy were especially stricken by last week's announcement that some food stores were pulling Nutella off their shelves. Nutella, a popular smooth chocolate-flavored spread concoction, is being pulled because it contains palm oil, which the European Food Safety Agency says could become dangerous if it is heated above 200 degrees Celsius. But the bigger problem is that palm oil is in just about everything. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.