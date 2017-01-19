Trump Supporters, Opponents Clash on Inauguration Eve
Members of DC's Anti-Facist Coalition protested outside the National Press Club, where the DeploraBall was taking place. People from many different states came to protest. When clashes broke out, police moved in.
Pro Trump flags were being flown around Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017.
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump near the White House, Jan. 19, 2017.
Near the White House, people were taking their pictures with a Trump supporter's truck in the background, Jan. 19, 2017.
Protesters outside the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., hold signs saying No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA on the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Jan. 19, 2017.