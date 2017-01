The U.S. embassy in Gambia is closed because of the possibility of violence, as the country's longtime leader refuses to hand over power to the newly-elected president. Adama Barrow, who won last month's election, was sworn in Thursday in neighboring Senegal. Former President Yahya Jammeh is still claiming irregularities in the election. Regional troops are amassing at Gambia's border to help Barrow take his rightful place if he calls for help. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.