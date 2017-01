A national strike has paralyzed Kenya’s public health system. The doctors are demanding the government live up to a 2013 agreement to increase their salaries and address other issues like the lack of adequate medical equipment. But the strike has left tens of thousands of Kenyans without access to affordable medical care for almost two months. VOA’s Jill Craig reports from Nairobi on one artist who is using his creativity to show the impact of the strike on ordinary people.