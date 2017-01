It will come as a surprise to some that about 200-thousand people every year are diagnosed with leprosy, or Hansen's disease. That number, thankfully, is much smaller today than it was just 30 years ago, thanks to the global effort to eradicate the disease. Since 1983, the number of new cases has dropped by 99 percent. But that's not much comfort to the people who live with the disease. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.