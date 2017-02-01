Lawsuits Against Trump Crop Up in Less Than 2 Weeks of His Presidency

Several lawsuits have been filed against U.S. President Donald Trump less than two weeks after his inauguration, most of them in connection with the executive order many people refer to as the "Muslim ban." The action bans travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries - Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen - from entering the United States for 90 days and it also suspends resettlement of Syrian refugees in the United States until further notice. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.