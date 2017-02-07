Hyperloops May One Day Make Traffic Jams a Thing of the Past

Many urban areas in the U.S. experience large traffic jams that extend well beyond the usual rush hours. While rapid mass transportation has developed considerably in other parts of the world, such as Japan, China and Western Europe, the idea has not caught on as enthusiastically among Americans. Some entrepreneurs say instead of high-speed rail lines, it would be better to build high-tech underground tubes through which passenger pods would zoom at dizzying speeds. VOA’s George Putic reports.