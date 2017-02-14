Accessibility links

Moscow Hosting Afghanistan Talks

Russia is expected to host Wednesday a second round of international talks on Afghanistan in Moscow, with Afghanistan representatives invited for the first time. The United States has not been invited. Russia says it wants stability and cooperation in the fight against extremists in the region. But Afghanistan officials are not happy with Russia’s direct talks with the Taliban, which U.S. officials say are aimed at undermining their efforts. VOA's Daniel Schearf reports from Moscow.

