Oklahoma brings to mind classic Hollywood western movies in which most people depicted were white, except for occasional scenes with Native Americans. But the history of Oklahoma and other western states is much more complex. At least 50 towns in Oklahoma were founded by African-Americans, and the state once hoped to become all black. Oklahoma-born filmmaker Kari Barber has made a series of documentaries about those towns and efforts to preserve them. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.