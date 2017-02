National parks traveler Mikah Meyer continued his journey in the southeastern state of Florida with a visit to Dry Tortugas -- a chain of small islands in the Gulf of Mexico. The remote Dry Tortugas National Park is home to beautiful coral reefs, a vast assortment of bird and marine life, and a magnificent 19th century fort. The young traveler, who’s on a mission to visit all of the more than 400 NPS sites, shared highlights with VOA’s Julie Taboh.