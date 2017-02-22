Famine Declared in South Sudan; Also Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen

After more than 3 years of war, which has displaced about 3 million people, South Sudan now faces famine. Those facing extreme hunger in South Sudan are among millions of people going hungry across the Horn of Africa due to a devastating drought. The added danger in South Sudan is food insecurity; aid agencies trying to combat famine say they are unable to reach remote areas where the economy has collapsed completely, due to fighting between the government and rebels. Mariama Diallo reports.