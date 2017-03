The Pentagon has sent the White House a preliminary plan to defeat Islamic State extremists in Iraq and Syria. Some Pentagon officials have said it could lead to more U.S. military involvement in Syria and a continuation of the current strategy in Iraq. The U.S. air campaign against militants is expected to remain a key part of the strategy, and VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb brings us a firsthand look aboard a U.S. aircraft carrier that recently returned to the Mediterranean Sea.