As China’s economy slows to growth rates unseen in more than 25 years, the country is under increasing pressure to create jobs. Coastal cities such as Shanghai, Guangzhou and the capital of Beijing have long been magnets for those seeking better jobs and higher wages, areas such as China’s northeast Rust Belt are struggling to find ways to keep talent at home. VOA’s Bill Ide visited Shenyang, the capital of northeastern Liaoning Province and has more.