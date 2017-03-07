UN Security Council Tours Lake Chad Basin Countries
Margaret Besheer
The United Nations Security Council visited the Lake Chad Basin countries from March 2-6, 2017 to see first-hand the humanitarian crisis fueled by Boko Haram.
The delegation visited the town of Maroua in the far north of Cameroon where thousands of internally displaced persons and Nigerian refugees live in difficult conditions. (M. Besheer/VOA)
In Niamey, Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou told the council that his country is coping with the fight against Boko Haram, but also the effects of climate change, the drop in mineral prices, and lost trade revenue with its biggest trade partner, Niger
The council traveled to Maiduguri, in northeastern Nigeria’s Borno state – the epicenter of the Boko Haram insurgency – to visit a camp for the internally displaced. (M. Besheer/VOA)
U.S. Deputy U.N. Ambassador Michelle Sison spoke out at every stop on the need for the protection of women and girls. Here she talks with women in Maiduguri IDP camp. (M. Besheer/VOA)