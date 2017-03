Russia's "October Revolution," brought Russia's communist Bolsheviks to power and led to the rise of the Soviet Union. During Soviet times, this date was widely marked as the birth of a peoples' revolution. But since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, most Russians now see it as the "October Coup" and have mixed feelings about the Soviet empire the Bolsheviks built. VOA's Daniel Schearf reports from Saint Petersburg, the Russian capital during the revolution