Donald Trump's surprising victory in last year's U.S. presidential election signaled a turn to the right. Now Europe is facing three critical elections of its own: next week in the Netherlands; next month in France; and later this summer in Germany. Just as anti-establishment fervor in Europe proved to be a harbinger of the U.S. election, will there now be a "Trump effect" in Europe that puts populist candidates into power? VOA's Jane Bojadzievski has more.