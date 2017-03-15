Northeastern Nigeria Struggles with Insecurity, Food Crisis

In 2009, the Boko Haram insurgency against the Nigerian government began in the city of Maiduguri, in northeast Borno State. Since then, more than 1.8 million people have fled their homes causing a dire humanitarian crisis. This year, more than $1 billion is needed to meet their needs. Recently, a delegation of U.N. Security Council diplomats traveled from New York to assess the humanitarian crisis. VOA's Margaret Besheer accompanied the mission and has this report from Maiduguri.