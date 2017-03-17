Egypt Pulls Ancient Colossus from Slum

A recently discovered colossus is now on display in the garden of the Egyptian Museum of Antiquities in downtown Cairo. Experts say the colossus almost certainly depicts King Psmatek I, who ruled Egypt between 664 and 610 B.C.
The colossus discovered recently in Matarya almost certainly depicts Psamtek I, who ruled Egypt between 664 and 610 B.C., on display in the garden of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, March 16, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled Al-Anany stands next to the colossus discovered recently in Matarya before unveiling it in the garden of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, March 16, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
A close-up of the carvings found on the colossus discovered few days ago that almost certainly depicts Psamtik I in the Egyptian Museum Cairo, March 16, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
An Egyptian child takes an image of the carving found on the back of the statue that was discovered recently in Matarya that almost certainly depicts Psamtik I, March 16, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)