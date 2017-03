On March 26 in Hong Kong, an electoral committee, stacked with Beijing loyalists, will select the city’s chief executive for the next five years. The race is widely seen as a competition between China’s preferred candidate, Carrie Lam, and the more popular John Tsang. And while most believe Lam will win, questions linger about how divided the electoral committee vote will be and what impact the results might have on calls for political reform. Joyce Huang has this report for VOA from Hong Kong.