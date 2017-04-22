Accessibility links

Earth Day Observed Around the World

Earth Day is observed around the world with tree plantings, exhibits, cleanups and protests.
Members of an ecologist group known as ''Comando Borraja'' (Borage Commando) plant some vegetables and flowers in a street of Tudela village, northern Spain, in commemoration of Earth Day, April 22, 2017.
An Indonesian student plants a mangrove at Ujong Pancu beach in Aceh Besar, Aceh province, during an Earth Day event, April 22, 2017.
A Nepalese activist stands wrapped in a plastic sheet with a rope tied around her neck in Kathmandu as a mark of protest against air pollution on Earth Day, April 22, 2017.
Indian schoolgirls paint a tree trunk at a park to mark Earth Day in Kolkata, April 22, 2017.
