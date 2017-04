Results of France’s first round presidential elections confirm that centrist Emmanuel Macron and nationalist, anti-immigration crusader Marine Le Pen are heading into a runoff in two weeks, marking what analysts describe as a political earthquake in France. Final results Monday show Macron with 23.8 percent and Le Pen 21.5 percent of the vote, qualifying them for a presidential runoff on May 7. VOA Europe correspondent Luis Ramirez reports.