French voters will return to the polls May 7 for the second round of a crucial presidential election. Tired of politics as usual, the French are looking for a change in the establishment. But many reject the nationalist agenda of ultra-conservative candidate Marine Le Pen, who is proposing to take France out of the European Union. Her rival, centrist Emmanuel Macron, is a fresh voice in French politics, but some voters see him as a representative of the elite. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.