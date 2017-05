On Friday, China deported Sandy Phan-Gillis, three days after she had been convicted of spying in a Chinese court of espionage and sentenced to three and a-half years in prison. She is currently in Los Angeles with her husband and family members. As VOA’s Greg Flakus reports from Washington, the outcome is seen as a sign of better relations between the United States and China, and as a sign that the Trump administration is taking an interest in such cases.