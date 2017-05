It's safe to say that for the past few months, the eyes of the world have been focused on western Europe, U.S. elections and the first 100 days of the Trump presidency. Meanwhile, what could be one of the worst health crises in the world is beginning to ravage a number of African nations. More than two years of drought and conflict-related food insecurity are beginning to take a potentially catastrophic human toll. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.