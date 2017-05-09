ESA Looking For Life on Mars

Exploration of Mars has not proceeded without setbacks, but that did not discourage scientists trying to find the answer to one of the crucial questions - has the red planet ever sustained life? If the answer is positive, it would mean that we are not alone in the universe. Scientists at the European Space Agency ESA have already moved on from last year’s crash of their lander, preparing its orbiting parent spacecraft to start looking for life-related gases. VOA’s George Putic reports.