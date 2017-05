Modern history. Political change. Urbanization, emotion, and the colors of Washington, DC. For Ukrainian-born photographer Val Proudkii, it's all filtered through the lens of his camera. In his repertoire: numerous photography competition awards and one printed image signed by former president Barack Obama. After spending a day looking at the nation's capital through his eyes, VOA's Iuliia Iarmolenko and Dmytro Savchuk have more.