Refugees Return to Homes Destroyed by War

Executive directors from the World Bank recently approved a 50 million dollar grant to provide "direct food assistance to counter starvation and prevent hunger-related deaths during the on-going famine in South Sudan." The money will help only some of the 4.9 million people in that country who are classified as food-insecure. To the west, in Nigeria, people returning to their communities are facing the same problems after war has left homes and infrastructure destroyed. Kevin Enochs reports.